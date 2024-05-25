Madrid draws with Betis with likely starters for Champions League final and Kroos says farewell

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid has drawn with Real Betis 0-0 in its last warmup game before facing Borussia Dortmund in the Champions league final. Madrid wrapped up the Spanish league title three weeks ago. Since then coach Carlo Ancelotti has rotated his lineups to rest his starters. But the Italian likely had his top-choice players back in his starting 11 against Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu. The only doubt is at goalkeeper. Thibaut Courtois started over Andriy Lunin. But Ancelotti has not said which goalie will play against Dortmund in London on June 1. Toni Kroos played his final home game for Madrid.

