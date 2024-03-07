Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is in trouble with Spain’s tax office. He joins an illustrious list

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has become the latest high-profile soccer figure to come under scrutiny of Spanish authorities for allegedly not paying his fair share in taxes. Spain has not flinched in taking on superstars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho ever since it was hit hard by the global recession in 2008-13. Tax experts in Spain tell The Associated Press that authorities wanted to make a statement by going after celebrities for cheating on their taxes when the common citizen was having a hard time making ends meet. Now Spain’s economy is growing strong but the intense scrutiny remains.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.