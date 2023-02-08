Madrid beats Al Ahly 4-1, advances to Club World Cup final

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Real Madrid has secured its place in the Club World Cup final with a 4-1 win against Egyptian club Al Ahly to keep alive its quest for a record-extending eighth world title. Vinícius Júnior, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas scored for the Spanish side, which will play Al-Hilal in Saturday’s final. The Saudi Arabian team beat Brazilian club Flamengo 3-2 on Tuesday. Madrid has won the world club title a record seven times, including three times when the competition was called the Intercontinental Cup. Madrid is chasing its first world club title since 2018.

