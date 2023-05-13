Madrid backups beat Getafe, Benzema rests for Champions League decider

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid’s backups have squeezed past Getafe 1-0 with most of the frontline players saved for next week’s Champions League semifinal decider at Manchester City. Marco Asensio scored the Spanish league game’s only goal in the 70th minute. Madrid has for several weeks given up on defending its domestic title and instead focused on repeating as Champions League winners and conquering the Copa del Rey. Madrid visits City on Wednesday with their semifinal poised at 1-1. Barcelona can clinch the domestic title on Sunday if it wins at crosstown rival Espanyol.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.