Madison Scott, Kennedy Todd-Williams lead No. 18 Mississippi women over Tennessee State 85-38

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Madison Scott had 16 points, Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 15 and No. 18 Mississippi rolled to an 85-38 victory over Tennessee State. Scott made 7 of 12 shots with a 3-pointer and grabbed nine rebounds for the Rebels (6-3), who improved to 4-0 at home. Todd-Williams made 4 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer and all six of her free throws, adding seven rebounds. Sira Thienou and reserve Rhema Collins both scored 12 for Ole Miss. XaiOnna Whitfield had 10 points to lead the Tigers (4-6), who fell to 1-6 on the road. Somah Kamara scored nine on 3-for-15 shooting.

