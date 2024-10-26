Madison, Michalski help Sacred Heart beat Mercyhurst 31-14

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jalen Madison ran for 140 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, John Michalski threw for a TD and ran for another score and Sacred Heart beat Mercyhurst 31-14. Michalski was 10-of-14 passing for 141 yards and 53 yards rushing on 12 carries. Xavier Lee ran for a 22-yard touchdown that gave Sacred Heart (4-5) a 21-0 lead with 5:05 left in the first half. Mercyhurst (2-6) went three-and-out on the game’s opening possession and, after a short punt, Michalski hit Kevin McGuire for a 7-yard touchdown to cap a six-play, 46-yard drive that made it 7-0 with 11:07 left in the first quarter and the Pioneers led the rest of the way. Adam Urena completed 25 of 43 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns for the Lakers.

