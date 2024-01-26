Madison Hayes scores 24 to lead No. 7 North Carolina State over Clemson, 71-49

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Madison Hayes scored a career-high 24 points and No. 7 North Carolina State won its 15th straight over Clemson 71-49. The Wolfpack opened with a 13-2 run and added another 14-0 surge in the second quarter to gain control. They went on to beat the Tigers by double digits for the 13th time during the winning streak. Saniya Rivers added 13 for N.C. State. Ruby Whitehorn led Clemson with 11 points.

