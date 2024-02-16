Madison Hayes scores 16, tight defense helps No. 6 NC State beat No. 16 Notre Dame 59-43

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Madison Hayes scored 16 points and a relentless defensive effort by No. 6 North Carolina State powered the Wolfpack to a 59-43 victory over No. 16 Notre Dame. The Wolfpack held Notre Dame to a season-low point total, and also held the No. 3 scorer in the nation, Hannah Hidalgo, to a career-low 10 points. River Baldwin had 14 points and 10 rebounds while Saniya Rivers contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds for N.C. State. Maddy Westbeld scored 14 points to lead Notre Dame and Sonia Citron scored 13.

