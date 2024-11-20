Madison Booker scores 25, No. 4 Texas cruises to 83-41 win over Tarleton State

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker scored 25 points to lead No. 4 Texas over Tarleton State 83-41. Booker, an Associated Press preseason All-American, scored 20 in the first half, pacing Texas to a 53-23 lead at the break. Booker played nine minutes in the second half. Shay Holle added 14 points for the Longhorns. Rori Harmon had 11 points and four steals. Kyla Oldacre, a 6-foot-6 backup center, had nine points and 10 rebounds. Arieona Rosborough led Tarleton State with 11 points. Miannah Little scored 10. The Texans shot just 30% and committed 29 turnovers.

