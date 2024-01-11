Madison Booker scores 21 points as No. 10 Texas beats TCU 72-60

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker scored 21 points, Taylor Jones had 13 and No. 10 Texas beat TCU 72-60. Booker, a freshman, added seven rebounds and six assists as Texas won its third straight game. It also improved to 25-1 against TCU in Austin. Aaliyah Roberson led TCU with 15 points, and Madison Conner scored 14. The Horned Frogs committed 23 turnovers, including 11 by Jaden Owens, in their third consecutive loss.

