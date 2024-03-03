Madison Booker scores 20, No. 3 Texas pulls away in 3rd quarter in 71-46 win over BYU

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker had 20 points and five assists and led a third-quarter surge as No. 3 Texas beat BYU 71-46. Texas finished the regular season in second place in the conference, one game behind Oklahoma, which swept two games from the Longhorns. BYU scored the first basket of the second half to cut its deficit to five points, but Texas then went on a 15-0 run to seize control of the game. Lauren Gustin had 20 points and 15 rebounds for BYU. Kailey Woolston scored 13.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.