Madison Booker, Aaliyah Moore power No. 12 Texas women past No. 13 Baylor 67-55

WACO, Texas (AP) — Freshman Madison Booker scored 22 points and Aaliyah Moore added 19 points as No. 12 Texas pulled away from No. 13 Baylor in the fourth quarter to earn a 67-55 victory and the Longhorns’ first back-to-back wins at Waco since the 2009-10 season. Baylor knocked off Texas 85-79 at Austin on Dec. 30, but the Bears now have lost three of their last four games.

