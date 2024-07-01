Made in Austria, playing for Turkey: Muldur looking forward to teams’ Euro 2024 clash

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Turkey defender Mert Muldur says there was never any question of him playing for Austria ahead of the countries’ European Championship clash on Tuesday. The 25-year-old Muldur was born in Vienna to Turkish parents and made his way through the youth ranks of Rapid Vienna before making his league debut with the club in 2018. Muldur says “I grew up in Austria. I went to school in Austria. I learned to play football there and of course there’s a specific connection to Austria. But in Turkey I went through the U17, U19 national teams and then the senior national team. And basically, you don’t have another chance to say yes. So for me, it wasn’t an option to go to Austria.”

