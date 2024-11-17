Maddux Trujillo’s 39-yard, walk-off field goal in OT gives Temple 18-15 win over Florida Atlantic

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maddux Trujillo made four field goals, including a walk-off 39-yarder in overtime to give Temple an 18-15 victory over Florida Atlantic. Tyquan King had back-to-back sacks to help stall FAU’s first possession of overtime. Trujillo also converted on field goals from 54, 50 and 47 yards.

