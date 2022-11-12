Maddison injured 2 days after being selected for World Cup

LONDON (AP) — James Maddison has limped off with a suspected hamstring injury while playing for Leicester in the Premier League two days after being a surprise inclusion in England’s squad for the World Cup. The playmaker fell to the ground off the ball in the 22nd minute against West Ham and was holding the back of his right leg when medical staff came onto the field. The score was 1-0 at the time with Maddison having netted the goal. Maddison later played down any fears as he left the London Stadium. Maddison says “it should be fine.”

