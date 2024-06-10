Macklin, meet McDavid: Expected top pick Celebrini chats with 2015 No. 1 choice at Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Presumptive No. 1 NHL draft pick Macklin Celebrini and a few other top prospects visited with Connor McDavid and members of the Edmonton Oilers after their morning skate in preparation for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. McDavid got to return the favor after meeting former Blackhawks franchise cornerstones Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane during his trip to the final in 2015 before being drafted. The San Jose Sharks are expected to take Celebrini with the first choice after winning the league’s draft lottery.

