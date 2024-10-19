MacKinnon scores in OT to lift Avalanche past Ducks 4-3 for 1st win

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored with 40.1 seconds left on the clock in overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Friday night for their first win of the season.

Ross Colton scored two goals, both in the third period, and Casey Mittelstadt, playing in his 200th consecutive game, also had a goal for his 200th career point with a goal for the Avalanche. Alexandar Georgiev had 16 saves.

Leo Carlsson, Ryan Strome and Troy Terry scored for Anaheim. Lukas Dostal finished with 45 saves.

Terry scored with 12.6 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the score 3-3.

Takeaways

Ducks: Anaheim continues to struggle to convert the power play, going 0 for 3 to fall to 0 for 14 on the season.

Avalanche: Colorado stuck with its fierce offensive effort and dominating presence in the Anaheim zone to pull out its first win of the season.

Key moment

Trailing 2-0, Colorado finally broke through offensively when Mittelstadt finished off a breakaway with a backhand shot that sailed into the net over Dostal’s glove hand. Nikolai Kovalenko triggered the breakaway with a pass that the streaking Mittelstadt picked up for his drive to the net to ignite the Avs’ offense.

Key stat

The Avalanche were 3 for 3 on the penalty kill and 1 for 6 on the power play.

Up next

Ducks return home to host Los Angeles on Sunday night while the Avalanche visit San Jose.

