Mackenzie Mgbako scores 25 and No. 14 Indiana beats Providence for 7th place at Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Mackenzie Mgbako scored 25 points, Malik Reneau added 21 on 8-of-9 shooting and No. 14 Indiana beat Providence 89-73 to claim seventh place at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Mgbako scored seven straight Indiana points late in the first half to finish with 13 at the break. Indiana led by as many as 19 points in the second half and Providence didn’t get closer than nine after the break. Trey Galloway scored 18 points and Oumar Ballo grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points for Indiana (5-2). The Hoosiers shot 53% from the field and made 17 of 20 at the free-throw line. Jayden Pierre led Providence (5-3) with 22 points.

