Mackenzie Holmes, Teri Moren hit milestones as No. 9 Indiana routs Eastern Illinois 96-43

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Preseason All-American Mackenzie Holmes scored 19 points and moved into third place on Indiana’s career scoring list while leading the ninth-ranked Hoosiers to a 96-43 rout over Eastern Illinois. She passed Karna Abram with 1,916 points and needs two more points to surpass Denise Jackson for second. Indiana won its 11th straight season opener under reigning national coach of the year Teri Moren, who won her 400th career game. The Panthers were led by Miah Monahan’s 13 points. A 21-4 run gave Indiana a 35-14 lead early in the second quarter and Eastern Illinois never challenged again.

