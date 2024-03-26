Mackenzie Holmes spurs late rally that sends Indiana past Oklahoma 75-68 in March Madness

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 29 points, including six in a row, to give fourth-seeded Indiana a late lead Monday night as the Hoosiers rallied past fifth-seeded Oklahoma 75-68 in the second round of March Madness. Sydney Parrish added 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Hoosiers (26-6), who advanced to their second Sweet 16 in three years and now face undefeated South Carolina in Albany, New York.. Big 12 Player of the Year Skylar Vann led the Sooners with 20 points and eight rebounds, but the Sooners lost their fourth straight second-round game. Oklahoma led most of the night but never could pull away — or put Indiana away — and Holmes came up big late.

