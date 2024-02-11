Mackenzie Holmes sets Indiana scoring record, Moore-McNeil leads No. 14 Hoosier women over Purdue

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Chloe Moore-McNeil scored 12 of her career-high 22 points in a game-changing third quarter, Mackenize Holmes became Indiana’s all-time leading scorer and the 14th-ranked Indiana went on to defeat Purdue 95-62. Moore-McNeil’s 3-pointer capped an 11-0 run that gave the Hoosiers’ a 55-34 four minutes into the second half. She also had 3-pointers on Indiana’s next two possessions and then converted a three-point play, finishing the quarter 4 for 4 with her team on top 72-46. Holmes got the limelight in the fourth quarter, her layup midway through giving her 2,365 points, one more than Tyra Buss (2014-18). Mary Ashley Stevenson scored 16 points for the Boilermakers.

