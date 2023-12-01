Mackenzie Holmes scores 22 points in her homecoming game and No. 17 Indiana beats Maine 67-59

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 22 points in her homecoming game and No. 17 Indiana rallied in the second half to beat Maine 67-59. Holmes, a native of Gorham, Maine, was 9 of 11 from the field, 4 of 4 at the free-throw line and she grabbed seven rebounds. She has history in the Cross Insurance Arena as she helped the Gorham Rams to three state title game appearances. The Black Bears hadn’t played at Cross Insurance Arena since the America East semifinals on March 4, 2018. Sydney Parrish had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Indiana (6-1), which has won five straight with recent victories over No. 19 Tennessee and Princeton at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

