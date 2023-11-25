Mackenzie Holmes reaches 2,000 career points and No. 21 Indiana women beat Princeton 72-63

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Sara Scalia scored 28 points with five 3-pointers, Mackenzie Holmes had 20 points and eight rebounds, and No. 21 Indiana beat Princeton 72-63 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Holmes became the second player in program history to reach 2,000 career points. She’s trailing Tyra Buss’ mark of 2,364 points from 2014-18. Yarden Garzon, who scored a career-high 23 points in a 71-55 victory over No. 19 Tennessee on Thursday, scored eight points for Indiana (5-1). Scalia, who was named the Big Ten player of the week for her two 20-plus point performances last week, was 10 of 17 from the field, including 5 of 9 behind the arc.

