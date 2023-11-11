Mack turns back on defender for game winner and South Carolina beats Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — B.J. Mack made the go-ahead basket with 20 seconds left and South Carolina prevented Virginia Tech from getting off a shot on its next possession and the Gamecocks beat the Hokies 79-77. On his game winner, Mack methodically backed down Mylyjael Poteat on the left side, drove to the baseline and converted the reverse layup. Following a Hokies timeout, South Carolina disrupted a dribble-handoff attempt a few feet beyond the 3-point line to force a turnover to all but end it. Sean Pedulla scored 26 points for Virginia Tech.

