Mack scores 21 of his 27 in 2nd half, South Carolina beats Grand Canyon, wins Arizona Tip-Off

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — B.J. Mack hit four 3-pointers and scored 27 points — 21 in the second half — to help South Carolina beat Grand Canyon 75-68 to win the Cactus Division at the Arizona Tip-Off. Mack made 7 of 12 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line. Myles Stute scored 12 points and Jacobi Wright added 10 — including two baskets in the final 2-plus minutes — on 4-of-5 shooting for South Carolina. Gabe McGlothan made two free throws to open the scoring in the second half and give Grand Canyon a 31-30 lead but Mack answered with a 3-pointer that gave South Carolina the lead for good with 19:29 to play and the Lopes trailed the rest of the way. McGlothan scored 18 points for GCU.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.