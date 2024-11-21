Mack scores 21, Bilodeau adds 20 to help UCLA beat Idaho State 84-70

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sebastian Mack scored 21 points, Tyler Bilodeau hit 4 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 20 points and UCLA beat Idaho State 84-70. Eric Dailey Jr. added 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting for UCLA (4-1). Bilodeau made 8 of 14 from the field and Mack made a career-high 15 made free throws on 16 attempts. Bilodeau and Dailey hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 10-0 run that gave UCLA a 20-12 lead midway through the first half and the Bengals trailed the rest of the way. The Bruins used a 13-3 spurt to open up a 17-point lead before they took a 41-27 lead into the break and led by double figures throughout the second half. Isaiah Griffin led Idaho State with 16 points.

