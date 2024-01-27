Mack scores 21 as South Carolina holds off Missouri, 72-64

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — BJ Mack, a senior transfer from Wofford, scored 21 points to help South Carolina hold off Missouri and earn a 72-64 win to sweep the regular season series. South Carolina came into the game on a high after beating No. 6 Kentucky, 79-62 on Tuesday. Mack led South Carolina with 21 points in its 71-69 overtime win over the Tigers January 13.

