Mack Hollins adds size and eccentric outlook to Falcons attack at wide receiver

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Mack Hollins is adding size and some eccentric flair to the Atlanta Falcons’ wide receivers group. The 6-foot-4 Hollins signed with Atlanta after having a career-best 57 receptions in 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders. He had no more than 16 catches in any of his first four NFL seasons with Philadelphia and Miami. Hollins is expected to join Drake London as Atlanta’s top two wide receivers, but Hollins isn’t settling on the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. It’s uncertain how much playing time Hollins and London will receive in Thursday night’s preseason game against Pittsburgh.

