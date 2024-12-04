Mack, Bilodeau each score 16 to help UCLA beat Washington 69-58

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Bilodeau and Sebastian Mack each scored 16 points, Dylan Andrews added 12 points and UCLA beat Washington 69-58 in the first-ever Big Ten Conference game for both programs. Andrews made a layup with 12:50 left in the first half that gave UCLA the lead for good. Mekhi Mason hit a 3-pointer that pulled Washington again pulled within a bucket at 45-43 with 11 minutes remaining but the Bruins scored the next 11 point in less than 2 minutes to take control. Great Osobor led Washington with 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists but committed eight turnovers for Washington. Tyler Harris scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. The Huskies have won just eight times in 78 meetings with their long-time Pac-12 foes in Los Angeles.

