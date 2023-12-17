Mack and Johnson lead South Carolina over Charleston Southern 73-69

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — B.J. Mack scored 16 points, Meechie Johnson added 15 and South Carolina pulled away late to beat Charleston Southern 73-69. Collin Murray-Boyles’ dunk with 9:34 left gave South Carolina the lead for good at 55-53. Johnson scored seven points during a 9-2 surge that stretched the Gamecocks’ lead to 70-62 with 1:39 to play. Ta’Lon Cooper added nine points, five rebounds and three assists for South Carolina (9-1), which shot 65% (17 of 26) in the first half but just 32% (12 of 37) in the second. Taje’ Kelly scored 22 points to lead Charleston Southern (3-7).

