MacIntyre holds clubhouse lead at Korea Championship

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Robert MacIntyre held the clubhouse lead when a weather-affected third day of the Korea Championship was suspended because of fading light. Morning fog and rain caused afternoon tee times to be pushed back by more than two hours. MacIntyre then produced a string of good wedge shots in a 3-under 69 amid strong winds at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club. The Scottish player is tied atop the leaderboard on 8 under par overall with Pablo Larrazábal. Larrazábal was 2 under for his third round with two holes to complete when play resumes at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday.

