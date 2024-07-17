MacIntyre has his eyes on a rare Scottish double in golf

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Robert MacIntyre is giving Scotland hope that one of its own can win a British Open on Scottish soil. He won the Scottish Open on Sunday and celebrated into the night. MacIntyre was later than usual getting to Royal Troon. He plans to take the same approach that has carried him to a breakthrough year with two wins. It’s not about trying to win a golf tournament. It’s about battling on every shot to play his best golf and see where it leads. Only two players from Scotland in the last 100 years have own a British Open in Scotland.

