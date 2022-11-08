Machino replaces injured Nakayama in Japan’s World Cup squad

Japan has drafted in forward Shuto Machino to replace injured defender Yuta Nakayama on its World Cup roster for Qatar. Nakayama plays for Huddersfield in England and injured his Achilles tendon in a match last week. The Japan Football Association announced the replacement to its 26-man squad, which it named last week. Machino plays with Shonan Bellmare in Japan’s J League.

