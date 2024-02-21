Maccabi Haifa advances in Europa Conference League. Second-leg draw at Gent played with no fans

GHENT, Belgium (AP) — Ten-man Maccabi Haifa held Gent to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their playoff to advance to the Europa Conference League round of 16 on a 2-1 aggregate score. Haifa had won the opening leg 1-0 in Budapest, Hungary a week ago. Israeli national and club teams are playing their home games in neutral countries because of the Israel-Hamas war. Frantzdy Pierrot gave the visitors an early 1-0 lead. Tarik Tissoudali equalized in the second half before Haifa defender Daniel Sundgren received his second yellow in the 72nd minute and was sent off. The game was played without fans because of fears of riots linked to the war.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.