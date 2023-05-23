Macario says she’ll miss the Women’s World Cup because of ACL injury

Catarina Macario says she won’t be ready in time to play for the United States in this summer’s Women’s World Cup as she continues to recover from an ACL injury. The loss of the 23-year-old forward for the World Cup was not unexpected. But it was a blow to the United States, which had already lost Mallory Swanson to a torn patellar tendon during an exhibition game against Ireland in April. Macario plays professionally for Lyon in France.

