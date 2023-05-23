Macario says she’ll miss the Women’s World Cup because of ACL injury

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Unites States forward Catarina Macario (20) dribbles the ball during the first half of a She Believes Cup soccer match against Iceland, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. Macario says she won't be ready in time to play for the United States in this summer's Women's World Cup as she recovers from an ACL injury. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey McWhorter]

Catarina Macario says she won’t be ready in time to play for the United States in this summer’s Women’s World Cup as she continues to recover from an ACL injury. The loss of the 23-year-old forward for the World Cup was not unexpected. But it was a blow to the United States, which had already lost Mallory Swanson to a torn patellar tendon during an exhibition game against Ireland in April. Macario plays professionally for Lyon in France.

