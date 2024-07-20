Mac Meissner leads PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Mac Meissner had eight birdies in a 16-point round Friday to take the second-round lead in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system. Making his 23rd PGA Tour start, Meissner birdied five of his first seven holes and capped the round with a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 ninth on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood layout. Meissner had 26 points for a one-point lead over J.J. Spaun, with players receiving eight points for a double eagle, five for eagle and two for birdie. A point is deducted for bogey and three for double bogey. Spaun had a 13-point day. He won the 2022 Texas Open for his only PGA Tour title.

