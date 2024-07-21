Mac Meissner holds onto the lead in the PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Mac Meissner held onto the lead in the Barracuda Championship, following a late par save with a tap-in birdie in the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system. Meissner had a one-point lead over Vince Whaley, reaching 39 points with 13 in the round delayed about 1 1/2 hours in the afternoon because of lightning. Chad Ramey, tied for sixth with 33, was the only PGA Tour winner in the top eight. Players receive eight points for a double eagle, five for eagle and two for birdie. A point is deducted for bogey and three for double bogey. Meissner got up-and-down from 230 yards for par on the par-5 15th, making a 20-footer. He made a 2-foot birdie putt on 16.

