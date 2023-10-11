Mac Jones will remain Patriots’ starting QB this week against Raiders, Bill Belichick says

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots are making some big changes to try to improve their offense. For now, a change at quarterback won’t be one of them. Coach Bill Belichick says Mac Jones will remain the starter when the Patriots visit the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones is having his worst season since being drafted 15th overall in 2021. He completed just 12 of 22 passes for 110 yards and two interceptions in New England’s 34-0 loss to New Orleans last week. His 30.5 passer rating was the second-worst mark of his career. Jones had six turnovers over the past two weeks, one of the biggest impediments for an offense that has managed just three points during that stretch.

