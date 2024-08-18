Mac Jones throws a pair of TD passes and moves closer to securing a backup job as Jags top Bucs 20-7

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns, taking a step toward formally securing Jacksonville’s backup job, and the Jaguars beat Tampa Bay 20-7 in a preseason game featuring few starters Saturday night.

Jones got the nod in place of Trevor Lawrence and completed 16 of 23 passes, including TDs to Parker Washington and Brevin Easton. He also scrambled six times, including a nifty, duck-under move on linebacker Vi Jones in the second quarter to avoid a sack.

“I think he’s doing some good things,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said at halftime. “He’s staying composed. We missed a big third down that would have been great to get, but I think he’s seeing the field, he’s making good strong accurate throws, and I believe he’s playing well.”

Jones’ best throws were for scores. He hit Washington in stride for 25 yards and a 7-0 lead that capped a 17-play drive. Washington finished with three receptions for 38 yards a week after returning a kickoff 73 yards against Kansas City.

Jones returned in the fourth quarter after C.J. Beathard was ruled out with a groin injury and lofted a perfect pass to Easton for a 31-yard score. Jones finished with a QB rating of 127.1. Beathard was 5 of 7 for 40 yards and was sacked three times.

Jones entered the game as the front-runner to be Lawrence’s backup, partly because the Jaguars traded a sixth-round draft pick for him but also because they view him as an upgrade over the 30-year-old Beathard.

The Buccaneers (1-1) and Jaguars (2-0) practiced against each other Wednesday and Thursday, getting enough quality work that most starters got the night off.

Tampa Bay’s Kyle Trask started in place of Baker Mayfield and completed 12 of 19 passes for 108 yards, including a 6-yard TD pass to Cody Thompson.

John Wolford handled the second-half snaps for the Bucs and delivered a huge block on safety Erick Hallett in the fourth. He also got knocked out with 1:40 remaining after defensive end Yasir Abdullah drove him to the ground.

Wolford grew up in Jacksonville and stepped foot inside EverBank Stadium for the first time since being honored as a high school senior in 2013.

The Bucs were much more efficient on defense. They had five sacks, including three by Jose Ramirez.

Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby, a third-round draft pick in 2023, got the ball early and often. He finished with 56 total yards on 13 touches.

Jacksonville rookie Cam Little made two field goals on his 21st birthday. He’s now 5 of 6 in the preseason, with his lone miss coming from 62 yards out.

Tampa Bay’s Chase McLaughlin missed a 42-yarder wide left in the fourth.

RESTED ROSTERS

The Jaguars rested 23 players, including Lawrence, receiver Christian Kirk, running back Travis Etienne and Pro Bowl defensive end Josh Hines-Allen. Newly signed safety Tashaun Gipson, who’s suspended the first six games of the season, also did not dress.

The Bucs played with just as many backups. Mayfield, linebacker Lavonte David and receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were among those in warmups on the sideline.

KEY INJURIES

Buccaneers: Safety Kaevon Merriweather injured his right knee in the first half and was later ruled out.

Jaguars: Rookie cornerback Jarrian Jones was poked in the left eye in the third but quickly returned.

UP NEXT

Buccaneers: Host Miami on Friday to close the preseason.

Jaguars: End the exhibition season at Atlanta on Friday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.