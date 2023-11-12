Mac Jones’ struggles in loss to Colts leaves Patriots QB situation unclear going into bye week

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The New England Patriots’ 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts leaves quarterback Mac Jones potentially facing a lot of questions on a long flight back from Germany. Will he even start the Patriots’ next game? After all, nothing seems certain with the Patriots right now. Jones was sacked five times in the first half, leading the Patriots to switch to more of a rushing game in the third quarter, and he threw a costly red zone interception in the fourth quarter with a pass he called a “terrible throw.”

