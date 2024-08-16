Mac Jones finds ‘great joy in competition’ as he vies for a backup role with his hometown Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — It’s easy to spot Mac Jones on Jacksonville’s practice fields. He’s the one dancing between plays. The 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft is clearly enjoying his new role with his hometown team. After being the third Jaguars quarterback to take the field in last week’s preseason opener against Kansas City, Jones is expected to start against Tampa Bay on Saturday. With Trevor Lawrence taking the night off following two joint practices with the Bucs, Jones will get a chance to secure the team’s backup job. It’s a far cry from being THE GUY for 43 games in New England. But it’s also a refreshing reboot for the former Alabama star.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.