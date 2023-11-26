Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe both struggle again as Patriots’ QB woes continue

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Patriots are searching for a starting quarterback and the way Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe played against the New York Giants, New England may have to wait until the NFL draft next spring to find one. Jones and Zappe combined to throw three interceptions and set up all the Giants’ points as New York handed the Patriots their fourth straight loss, 10-7. Coach Bill Belichick declined to say who would start next week against the Los Angeles Chargers. He didn’t reveal until Sunday’s game began that Jones would keep his starting job. Jones threw two interceptions and Zappe relieved him in the second half.

