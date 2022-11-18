MAC football: Akron at Buffalo postponed by winter storm

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — The University at Buffalo’s football game against Akron has been postponed due to a lake-effect snowstorm hitting the western New York region. Officials are considering shifting the game from Saturday to Sunday pending travel conditions. The National Weather Service has a lake-effect storm warning that’s now extended through Sunday afternoon, with a projection of two to four feet of snow expected to be dumped on the region. Buffalo also announced the storm led to the cancellation of the women’s basketball home game against Princeton on Saturday.

