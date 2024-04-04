Mac Allister stunner helps Liverpool retake Premier League lead with 3-1 over Sheffield United

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Alexis Mac Allister scored a stunning goal to help Liverpool beat Sheffield United 3-1 and return to the top of the Premier League. Darwin Nunez had given Jurgen Klopp’s team a first-half lead at Anfield but Sheffield United was gifted a way back into the game through Conor Bradley’s own goal after the break. Mac Allister eased the tension when he blasted a long-range effort into the top corner in the 76th minute. The game was put beyond doubt when substitute Cody Gakpo headed in a third in the 90th. Liverpool moved two points clear of Arsenal at the top.

