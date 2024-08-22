MAC adopts player availability report for football games, joining Big Ten

The Mid-American Conference will require teams to provide availability reports to the league at least three hours before football games this season. The decision follows a similar policy implemented last year by the Big Ten Conference. The league says the Council of Directors of Athletics approved it in July. Availability reports are part of efforts in college athletics to safeguard the integrity of games amid the growth of legalized gambling. The league said the process and accuracy of the information will be evaluated throughout the season.

