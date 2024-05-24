Mabrey, Reese help Chicago beat New York 90-81, getting win for Weatherspoon against former team

NEW YORK (AP) — Marina Mabrey had 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds to help the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 90-81. Angel Reese added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Sky, who got a win for first-year head coach Teresa Weatherspoon in her return to New York. Weatherspoon starred as a player for the Liberty in the WNBA’s early days. She helped New York reach the finals in three of the league’s first four years. Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points while Breanna Stewart added 18 points for New York, which won its first four games and was off to its best start since the 2007 season.

