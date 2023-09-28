Maarten Paes makes two key saves as FC Dallas ties the Philadelphia Union 1-1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Alan Velasco scored in the 36th minute, Maarten Paes made two key saves and FC Dallas tied the Philadelphia Union 1-1 on Wednesday night. Dallas (10-10-10), coming off a 1-1 draw against Columbus on Saturday, avoided defeat after trailing in a game for the ninth time this season. Philadelphia (14-8-8) has drawn three straight regular-season home matches after winning 18 of its previous 21 at Subaru Park. Quinn Sullivan scored his second goal of the season in the 25th minute for Philadelphia. Sullivan settled a through ball from Kai Wagner on a counterattack and hammered it into the back of the net. A clearance attempt fell to the feet of Velasco, and he sent in a shot from distance for his third MLS goal of the season.

