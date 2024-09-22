Maalik Murphy throws for 216 yards, 3 TDs to lead Duke over Middle Tennessee 45-17

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Maalik Murphy threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns to lead Duke to a 45-17 victory over Middle Tennessee State. Tight end Nicky Dalmolin caught four passes for 100 yards and two scores as the Blue Devils won their sixth straight game dating back to last season. Star Thomas rushed for 111 yards and two TDs. Duke turned three first-quarter fumble recoveries into touchdowns and scored 28 points. Jaiden Credle, who finished with 125 yards, ran 66 yards for a touchdown on the second snap of the game to put Middle Tennessee on the board first. Blue Raiders quarterback Nicholas Vattiato passed for 127 yards and a touchdown.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.