Maalik Murphy leads Duke to wild 26-20 victory over Northwestern in 2OT

By MATT CARLSON The Associated Press
Northwestern defensive back Evan Smith (12) breaks up a pass meant for Duke wide receiver Jordan Moore (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Marton]

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Maalik Murphy passed for two quick touchdowns in overtime, hitting Jordan Moore on a 25-yard pass, then Eli Pancol on a three yard toss to to lead Duke to a 26-20 win over Northwestern on Friday night.Mike Wright’s desperation pass to Frank Covey IV in the end zone failed to connect and Duke (2-0) beat the Wildcats (1-1) for a sixth straight time dating to 2016, handing new coach Manny Diaz a second win.The two teams exchanged touchdowns on their first overtime possessions.

