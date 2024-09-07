Maalik Murphy leads Duke to wild 26-20 victory over Northwestern in 2OT

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Maalik Murphy passed for two quick touchdowns in overtime, hitting Jordan Moore on a 25-yard pass, then Eli Pancol on a three yard toss to to lead Duke to a 26-20 win over Northwestern on Friday night.Mike Wright’s desperation pass to Frank Covey IV in the end zone failed to connect and Duke (2-0) beat the Wildcats (1-1) for a sixth straight time dating to 2016, handing new coach Manny Diaz a second win.The two teams exchanged touchdowns on their first overtime possessions.

