Lyon’s renaissance continues with win over stuttering Nice

By The Associated Press
Lyon's Gift Orban, right, challenges for the ball with Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo during the French League One soccer match between Lyon and Nice at the Groupama stadium, outside Lyon, France, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Laurent Cipriani]

PARIS (AP) — A goal from Nottingham Forest loanee Orel Mangala has given Lyon a 1-0 win over Nice in the French league. Mangala swept home a cross from the right midway through the first half to continue Lyon’s recent resurgence under coach Pierre Sage. The win is Lyon’s sixth in its last eight league games and lifts it six points clear of the relegation zone. Nice remains in second place but has taken just one point from its last nine available.

