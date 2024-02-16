Lyon’s renaissance continues with win over stuttering Nice

PARIS (AP) — A goal from Nottingham Forest loanee Orel Mangala has given Lyon a 1-0 win over Nice in the French league. Mangala swept home a cross from the right midway through the first half to continue Lyon’s recent resurgence under coach Pierre Sage. The win is Lyon’s sixth in its last eight league games and lifts it six points clear of the relegation zone. Nice remains in second place but has taken just one point from its last nine available.

